free next day delivery on all orders in dubai

Menu 0

A RESEALABLE ALTERNATIVE TO PLASTIC BOTTLED WATER

A SOLUTION TO PLASTIC POLLUTION

NÜWATER was born out of a desire to combat the harmful impact that plastic bottles have on our environment today.

With approximately 8 million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean every year, NÜWATER is a recyclable alternative to plastic bottled water. We'd like to put the UAE at the forefront of driving sustainability, to ensure our future generations live in a cleaner, healthier, plastic free world.

Together with you, we'd like to make a real difference.

Join the plastic revolution.

BUY NOW

A SOLUTION TO PLASTIC POLLUTION

With approximately 8 million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean every year, NÜWATER is a recyclable alternative to plastic bottled water. We'd like to put the UAE at the forefront of driving sustainability, to ensure our future generations live in a cleaner, healthier, plastic free world.

Together with you, we'd like to make a real difference.

Join the plastic revolution.

BUY IT NOW

THE PROBLEM

THE SOLUTION

OUR WATER

NÜWATER is natural mineral water, sourced from a 500-meter deep artesian spring, filtered by volcanic rock layers. The spring, which is located in the district of Vulkaneifel in Germany, is one of the deepest springs in the world.

The volcanic filtration process is seen by many experts as being one of the purest, most natural and healthy filtration systems. It purifies the water, naturally enriches it with minerals.

Resealable Can

On the move? Our Can is fully resealable, simply reseal it and drink it later.