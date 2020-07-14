NÜWATER was born out of a desire to combat the harmful impact that plastic bottles have on our environment today.
With approximately 8 million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean every year, NÜWATER is a recyclable alternative to plastic bottled water. We'd like to put the UAE at the forefront of driving sustainability, to ensure our future generations live in a cleaner, healthier, plastic free world.
Together with you, we'd like to make a real difference.
Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic and are found in the blood and tissue in nearly all of us.
It is burned and emits toxic gases into the atmosphere which is devastating for our planet.
Everyday 8 million pieces of plastic pollution find their way into our oceans and kill millions of animals.
Aluminium has the highest recycling rate for any beverage container.
Cans go from the recycling bin to store shelves within 60 days.
Cans pack tighter making them more efficient to transport than other drinks containers.
NÜWATER is natural mineral water, sourced from a 500-meter deep artesian spring, filtered by volcanic rock layers. The spring, which is located in the district of Vulkaneifel in Germany, is one of the deepest springs in the world.
The volcanic filtration process is seen by many experts as being one of the purest, most natural and healthy filtration systems. It purifies the water, naturally enriches it with minerals.
1 litre of NÜWATER contains 40% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium.
1 litre of NÜWATER contains 18% of the recommended daily intake of calcium.
Bicarbonate makes solutions alkaline, helping restore an optimal pH in the body.
On the move? Our Can is fully resealable, simply reseal it and drink it later.